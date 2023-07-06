Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 353 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 110,628.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth about $328,936,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 3,389.9% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,624,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,347 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Corteva by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,934,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,556,000 after purchasing an additional 828,258 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

Corteva Price Performance

CTVA stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.03 and a 52-week high of $68.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.