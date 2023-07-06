Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

NYSE:HLI opened at $95.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.15. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.18 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Insider Transactions at Houlihan Lokey

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $485,495.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $90,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $485,495.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,535 in the last three months. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

