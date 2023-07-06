Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,767.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,405,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

DD stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $70.45.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

