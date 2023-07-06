Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 940 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,137,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,924,000 after buying an additional 848,338 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,138,000 after acquiring an additional 207,366 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 566,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 471,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $103.90 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $102.45 and a 1-year high of $105.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

