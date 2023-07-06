Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 7,966 Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.06% of Trustmark worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Trustmark Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $21.21 on Thursday. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 60.93%.

Insider Transactions at Trustmark

In other Trustmark news, Director Richard H. Puckett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trustmark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.