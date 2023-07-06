Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.55 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $27.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

