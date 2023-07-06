Wesbanco Bank Inc. Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $119.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $130.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.99. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

