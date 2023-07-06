Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 3,133 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 42.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after purchasing an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,121,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,555,799,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after buying an additional 248,255 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,590,000 after buying an additional 161,784 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $218.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.50. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.68 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.91.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

