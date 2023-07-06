Wesbanco Bank Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 5.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on IR shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE IR opened at $64.12 on Thursday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock worth $3,685,458 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

