Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOE. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $138.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.47 and a 200-day moving average of $136.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

