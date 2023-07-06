Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $775,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ford Tamer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $5,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,512,025.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,087 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,305 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

MRVL opened at $59.81 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.11.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.52.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

