Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 19,274 Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,274 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.14% of Argan as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Argan by 27.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 82,024 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Argan by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,976,000 after purchasing an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Argan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 51,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 37,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in Argan during the first quarter worth $1,501,000. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Performance

NYSE:AGX opened at $39.31 on Thursday. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.26 and a 52 week high of $45.27. The company has a market capitalization of $527.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59.

Argan Announces Dividend

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Further Reading

