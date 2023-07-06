Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 1,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 719,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,616,000 after buying an additional 659,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,867,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 383,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,307,000 after purchasing an additional 269,253 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,271,000 after purchasing an additional 264,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after purchasing an additional 225,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.9 %

EME stock opened at $182.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.48 and a 1-year high of $185.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,203 shares of company stock worth $9,730,382. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

