Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI opened at $196.46 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $200.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.71.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.61 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.25, for a total value of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,543,757.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

