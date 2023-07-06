Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aflac by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 338,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,343,000 after buying an additional 37,174 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aflac during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Aflac by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 91,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $69.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 18,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $1,241,557.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,082 shares of company stock worth $7,614,967 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.