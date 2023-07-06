Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $16,261,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Acushnet by 719.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 211,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 185,677 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,062,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 124,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 521.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 103,754 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF stock opened at $53.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.73. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.27. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Mary Louise Bohn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,542,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,561,806.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,719.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on GOLF shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Acushnet in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Compass Point lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acushnet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Stories

