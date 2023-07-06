Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $591,000 in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 46,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MGY stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.13. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.58.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $308.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.86 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 50.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MGY. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

