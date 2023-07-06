Wesbanco Bank Inc. Acquires 33,289 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,289 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in OLO were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of OLO by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 122,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of OLO by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in OLO during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on OLO in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378 in the last three months. 39.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

