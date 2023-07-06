Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $567,000 Stock Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 55,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 23,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 30,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Mareile B. Cusack bought 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,896. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th.
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
