Wesbanco Bank Inc. Sells 1,576 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 5.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 69,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Graco by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 7.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $1,750,413.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $228,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,790.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudio Merengo sold 21,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $1,750,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $5,367,802. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Graco Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of GGG opened at $84.36 on Thursday. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.76 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

