Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 9,254 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $1,570,959.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 175,970 shares in the company, valued at $29,872,667.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,403 shares of company stock worth $6,250,089 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $178.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.92. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.56. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.48 and a one year high of $184.74.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.29 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

