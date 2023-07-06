Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 10,851 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,851 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its position in TTM Technologies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.77 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $17.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $544.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,328.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

