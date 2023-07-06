Wesbanco Bank Inc. Lowers Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TD. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

NYSE:TD opened at $62.62 on Thursday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $70.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TD. Credit Suisse Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.