Wesbanco Bank Inc. Takes $497,000 Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OXM shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $105,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $100.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.46 and a 1-year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.04. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

