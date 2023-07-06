Kowal Investment Group LLC Takes Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $39.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.45. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.