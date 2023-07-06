Kowal Investment Group LLC Has $297,000 Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $46.44 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

