iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 87.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $157.61 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $162.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

