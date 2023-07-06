Kowal Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Kowal Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000. Kowal Investment Group LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMHI. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $753,000. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FMHI stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.09 and a 12 month high of $49.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.1545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.