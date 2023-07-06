Kowal Investment Group LLC Buys 5,086 Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 20.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE AXL opened at $8.01 on Thursday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AXL. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

