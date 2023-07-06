Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,445,738 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,302,952,000 after acquiring an additional 290,865 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 187,387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 109,476 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aptiv by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $123,895,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $103.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.62. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

