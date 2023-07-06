Fortem Financial Group LLC Invests $165,000 in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,048 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $13.48 on Thursday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 47.45% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Equities research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In other news, CEO Craig Packer bought 75,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,472.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

