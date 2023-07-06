Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.04

Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.04 and traded as high as $28.66. Gorman-Rupp shares last traded at $28.65, with a volume of 20,405 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gorman-Rupp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $160.47 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading

