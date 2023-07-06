Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.53

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.53 and traded as high as $6.62. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 112,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.35 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 26,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vera Bradley by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

