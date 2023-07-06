Bogart Wealth LLC Has $47,000 Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 149.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after buying an additional 3,236,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after purchasing an additional 31,504 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.9% in the first quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 49,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.55. The firm has a market cap of $534.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $86.64 and a twelve month high of $106.60.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

