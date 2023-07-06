Bogart Wealth LLC Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 131.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $98.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.55. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $86.64 and a one year high of $106.60.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

