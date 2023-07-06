Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 15.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,142 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $161.90 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $130.07 and a twelve month high of $169.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.32.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

Featured Stories

