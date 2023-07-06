Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Toyota Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its position in Toyota Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Toyota Motor Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TM opened at $161.90 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $130.07 and a 52 week high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toyota Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

