iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 430.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGE. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 164,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 86,294 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 921,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,723,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 51,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.75. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $26.57 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

