Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 301 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 628.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $75.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1923 dividend. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.