Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after acquiring an additional 202,861 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,527,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,075,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR opened at $164.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day moving average of $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

