Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,675,870,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 28.86%. On average, analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

