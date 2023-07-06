Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $164.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $178.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.