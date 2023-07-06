Bogart Wealth LLC Trims Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 140,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Empire Financial Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $1,259,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $348,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

SLV stock opened at $21.21 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

