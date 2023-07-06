Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 86 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 17.0% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 347,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,456,000 after acquiring an additional 50,497 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 315.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 260.7% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 9,334 shares in the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $219.70 on Thursday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92. The company has a market cap of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

