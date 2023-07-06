American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Trimmed by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.