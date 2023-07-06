Bogart Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 97,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 37,673 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $533,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $104,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 135,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 44,499 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

SPMB opened at $21.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.