Bogart Wealth LLC Cuts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Airlines by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of UAL opened at $55.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UAL. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

