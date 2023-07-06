GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,159 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $174,631.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

