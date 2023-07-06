GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth $508,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $60.13 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $73.43. The company has a market cap of $616.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.49.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.65 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.51%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

