GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $65,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $45,069,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,203,000 after purchasing an additional 515,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

A. O. Smith Trading Down 1.8 %

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $71.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $73.22.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

